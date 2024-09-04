September 4, 2024 at 12:49 pm

Shopper Shows How Fruit Vendors At Farmers Markets Might Be Ripping You Off. – ‘You’re not actually buying from a farm.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@theprogramminggeek

We all love a good farmers market, right?

Sure, we do!

But maybe these gatherings aren’t all they’re cracked up to be…

Well, at least that’s according to a TikTokker named Matthew who posted a video to express his concerns.

Source: TikTok

In his video, Matthew said, “A little PSA. If you go to a farmer’s market and they have PLU stickers on all their produce, you’re not actually buying from a farm.”

Source: TikTok

He added, “You’re actually buying from the wholesaler, and they’re getting their same stuff that is from Kroger and Walmart.”

Matthew ended his video by saying, “So you’re not actually buying anything different.”

Well, that sucks…

Source: TikTok

Here’s the video.

@theprogramminggeek

#farmersmarket #scam #themoreyouknow

♬ original sound – Matthew

This is what folks had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

Another person isn’t buying it…

Source: TikTok

And this viewer is DONE with these places.

Source: TikTok

Say it ain’t so!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter