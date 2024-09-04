Shopper Shows How Fruit Vendors At Farmers Markets Might Be Ripping You Off. – ‘You’re not actually buying from a farm.’

We all love a good farmers market, right?

Sure, we do!

But maybe these gatherings aren’t all they’re cracked up to be…

Well, at least that’s according to a TikTokker named Matthew who posted a video to express his concerns.

In his video, Matthew said, “A little PSA. If you go to a farmer’s market and they have PLU stickers on all their produce, you’re not actually buying from a farm.”

He added, “You’re actually buying from the wholesaler, and they’re getting their same stuff that is from Kroger and Walmart.”

Matthew ended his video by saying, “So you’re not actually buying anything different.”

Well, that sucks…

Here’s the video.

This is what folks had to say.

This individual chimed in.

Another person isn’t buying it…

And this viewer is DONE with these places.

Say it ain’t so!

