Sneaky Ex Mother-In-Law Kept Posting Pictures Of Her Grandkids On Social Media, So The Kid’s Mom Started Posting Pictures With Her In The Photos To Make Sure Grandma Couldn’t Use Them

Only allowing ex-MIL to see pictures of the kids with me in them My ex and I split after he had an affair. He is a narcissist and I only started seeing the emotional abuse clearly as I got out of the relationship and started therapy. Well, it turns out his mother has a problem too. I started unfriending all his family on FB. After two years of not talking to any of them, I didn’t see the point in having them around. The latest has been his siblings.

There are other reasons I still have his mother as a friend but I don’t want to go into them as it’s a little too much detail. I don’t need my ex or his mother coming at me for this. Once that stuff is over, I’ll just remove her as a friend but for now, I need to be petty. His mother is freaking. If I remove her, she won’t see the photos I share of the kids. She wants to see what the kids do at both houses. Well, so do my parents, but they don’t get that.

My ex doesn’t care about them and he doesn’t do FB. What I noticed is ex-MIL has been taking my photos and sharing them with her friends and family. She has 1000+ friends, a lot of them she doesn’t even know that well. I don’t want her sharing the photos. She won’t stop. So my petty revenge.

She doesn’t get to see a lot of my posts. I put her on one of those “All Friends except…” thing. The only photos she gets to see are those that have me in them. She can see the kids, but she gets to see my face too and she doesn’t like sharing those ones. She hasn’t said anything yet, but I’m sure she’s seething.

She’s the only family member left on his side and our mutual friends are only my parents and they won’t share things with her now that I’ve told them what’s going on. It really is pretty. My friends tell me so. But it feels good. She can’t exactly say that she doesn’t get to see photos of the kids.

