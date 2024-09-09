Socially Anxious Woman Begs Her Partner To Call The Financial Aid Office On Her Behalf, But She Refuses And Tells Her To Step Up And Do It Herself

Loving a partner with social anxiety means supporting them through situations that may seem totally manageable for other people.

She didn’t mind supporting her girlfriend for mundane tasks, but when her anxious girlfriend requested she handle her botched financial aid on her behalf, she had to put her foot down.

Now they’re left navigating tears, hurt feelings, and unreasonable expectations.

Read on for the full story.

AITA for telling my girlfriend she is a grown woman and can call herself? We’re both girls here, but anyway my girlfriend has big social anxiety issues. So when she’s ordering food, I will call and place the order for her. When she needed to bring her car to the mechanic, I talked to them. Sometimes I’ll even just say that I’m her and answer questions because she is scared to, but these situations aren’t big deals, so I thought it was fine.

But she did her financial aid last minute and she didn’t get enough to cover her classes. She needs to call them and ask about why she didn’t get a specific grant, if she can get more loans, etc. But she said she was too scared and panicked to do it. She asked me to call for them. I get she has bad anxiety, but I absolutely CANNOT call the financial aid office and pretend to be her, like she suggested.

I feel like a mechanic is one thing, but call our university and pretend to be her? Absolutely not. I basically told her I feel really uncomfortable doing that and she cried.

She sobbed and told me I was being an AH and said her schooling would be messed up because of me.

She’s refusing to call them herself and saying she can’t speak to them. But she basically said I was a horrible girlfriend and ruining her life. She also begged me to call them, which made me feel really bad. But I think this is one line I can’t cross.

I get fed up and told her she was a grown woman. I’m not her parent. She can grow up and call them. She was not happy I said that. AITA here?

Sometimes a line in the sand are just what couples need to maintain a healthy relationship dynamic.

Support can be empowering, but it can also be enabling.

