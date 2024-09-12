Son Discovers Mom’s Financial Betrayal, So He Considers Telling The Truth About Why The Family Business Is Closing

Closing a family business is never easy, especially when it stems from a betrayal.

WIBTA for telling the truth about why I’m closing the family business? I took over the family business from my mom 7 years ago. It came as a nasty surprise to find out it came with $15,000+ of debt I was now responsible for. This pretty much sums up how the financial aspect has gone. It’s run out of her home, and I “rent” the ground floor. The stress of paying her bills while my employees and I barely make minimum wage finally came to the breaking point 2 weeks ago when I found out she flat-out lied to me about the mortgage she took out last year. The house was on a land contract, so she had to mortgage it to get a loan for a new garage. She upped my rent, saying the mortgage covered the land contract, garage, an adjoining lot she owns, and escrow. I argued that I don’t use the lot or garage and I’ve never paid the property taxes, but it didn’t help.

2 weeks ago, I found out that the mortgage actually covers the land contract, garage, my mom’s car, motorcycle, and 4 credit cards. She rolled $32k of her debt into this mortgage she’s making me pay 60% of. The land contract I originally agreed to pay is 40% of the mortgage. That was the final straw, and I notified the customers that we’re closing in June. She doesn’t know I found out about the mortgage. I’ve had clients and people in my personal life asking what happened to make me close so abruptly. I’ve been telling half-truths as I’m not comfortable putting this drama out there.

I’ve told a handful of trusted friends and family, and nobody has been surprised, and they’re all supporting me in this. But what if I threw caution to the wind and started telling the truth? Not the full rundown with figures, but a simple “My mom has been taking advantage of the business financially, and I’m not putting up with it anymore.” WIBTA?

