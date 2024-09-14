Stingy Boss Refuses To Let Employees Bring Their Free Meals Home, So They Throw All Their Food Away Right In Front Of Her

As someone who worked in food service for a while, one of the only redeeming parts was the discounted food you get at the end of the shift.

McDs Free Employee Meal So years ago in college I worked at McDonald’s. While working there I quit eating fast food. Mostly because it would just upset my stomach. Plus I had just read Fastfood Nation and was trying to be more healthy. Anyway I would still get an employee meal. Depending on the hours you worked would determine the size of the meal.

Now some fellow employees would take this meal home to family members. I knew at least two had families going through tough times. I generally just got one white and one chocolate milk. Everyone knew this was all I’d eat from there.

Then one day, the guy a level higher than the store manager mandated that all employee meals were to be eaten on premises. So even after your shift if you wanted your meal you ate it there. This made me really angry. So after a long 9 hour shift I could get the large meal. I forget what size, but I think the quarter pounder was the most expensive I could get. So I ordered it.

Manager was shocked as everyone knew I didn’t eat there. She handed it to me and I walked over and threw it away. She asked what I was doing and I told her I disagreed with the rule. Told her my sister would have eaten it, but since I had to eat it there I’d just throw it away. I did that every day for a week or two before my store manager spoke with her boss and had the rule removed.

