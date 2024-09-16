Neighborhood Kids Were Throwing Toys Into Her Yard, And Their Conservative Parents Demanded She Toss Them Back. So She Bought Some Toys To Throw Back Than They Knew They’d Loathe To Teach Them A Lesson.

When your neighbors have kids, you can expect that some toys will get thrown over the fence from time to time.

Next door neighbours and their expectations. So I live next door to a couple (a VERY conservative couple ) and their twin boys. The boys can’t be more than 8, and like most kids, they like to play in the backyard. Which is totally fine, doesn’t bother me at all. They’re kids and like to run around.

What bothers me though is that they love to throw their toys over into my yard. Alot of toys. Action figures, balls, frisbees, rackets, etc. Them throwing them over don’t even really bother me that much. What bothers me is that the parents keep demanding that we have to throw them back.

They don’t ask, they don’t knock on the door and apologize, they just yell over there fence when they know that we are outside and TELL us to give it back. And that bothers me. They also seem to encourage their kids to throw it over to our yard. So after Christmas I was at the store and saw that they had a ton of Barbie’s, nail polish, Bratz doll frisbees, and balls on the clearance. I bought 5 of everything I could find that I knew my neighbors would hate seeing their sons play with.

Every time an action figure gets thrown over to my yard, I will throw a barbie back with it. Every time a ball gets thrown, a Bratz ball will be returned. I already threw a couple nail polishes over and the twins went crazy. They loved it. They’ve had pink, purple, and green nails all week.

It’s been 2 days and not a single action figure has crossed my fence. More importantly, not a single rude demand from the parents to return them. The kids are having fun, and I have pretty revenge.

