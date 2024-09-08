The Self-Burning Fat Cells That Could Revolutionize Weight Loss Treatment (Again)

If you think we know all there is to know about weight loss – or that the rise of semaglutide is the end of research into the matter – think again.

Because although they are effective ways to combat weight gain and to manage diabetic symptoms, these self-burning fat cells could be a real game changer.

Scientists think they have figured out a way to transform white fat cells into beige ones, which forces them to burn calories instead of storing them.

It’s only been achieved in mice so far, but the researchers believe their findings could be applied to weight-loss treatments in humans as well.

There are three basic types of fat cells in the human body: white, brown, and beige.

White fat cells store lipids, and too many of them cause us to gain weight.

Brown fat cells are designed to burn calories to keep us warm, but we use up a majority of them before our first birthday.

Beige fat cells stick around and can perform both functions – both storing and burning energy depending on our body’s requirement.

White fat cells can evolve into beige ones as a result of exercise or cold exposure, and a lot of research has been dedicated to trying to control the process with drugs.

Researchers discovered through their work with mice that the distinction between the two types depends largely on KLF-15.

It’s a protein that’s found in higher concentrations in brown and beige fat cells. When the study authors bred mice whose white fat cells lacked this protein, it caused them to transform into beige fat cells.

Author Brian Feldman issued a statement on their findings.

“A lot of people thought this wasn’t feasible. We showed not only that this approach works to turn these white fat cells into beige ones, but also that the bar to doing so isn’t as high as we’d thought.”

The researchers examined the role that KLF-15 plays in cultured human fat cells in an attempt to better understand how it might apply to human experiments.

Their results showed that the protein interacts with a receptor called Adrb1. It plays a key role in maintaining energy balance, and this could be a vital piece of the puzzle.

Previously, scientists focused more on Adrb3, which also influences weight loss in mice, but not in humans.

They’re hoping drugs that interact with Adrb1 could be more effective.

“We’re certainly not at the finish line, but we’re close enough that you can clearly see how these discoveries could have a big impact on treating obesity.”

Big changes are clearly on the horizon.

Easy weight control would be a huge deal for so many.

