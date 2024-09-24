Their In-Laws Were Rude And Hurtful, But They Found Out They Might Have “Dangerous” Dishes Full Of Lead. So They Made Sure To Play Up The Risk So They’d Have To Replace Everything.

Lead poisoning is a real thing, but how dangerous are dishes that contain lead?

It doesn’t really matter, because in today’s story, one family is making sure the in-laws are scared enough to throw away their old dishes.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

Made the in-laws tear apart their kitchen and buy new dishes Last weekend we had dinner with the family and the MIL said some thoughtless things that were hurtful. We have tried to talk to them in the past about these things, but they always brush us off as, “Well we didn’t mean that, why is it a big deal?” So we just moved on and decided to ignore them for a little while.

It’s possible the in-laws have “dangerous” dishes.

Well yesterday my spouse ran into a “you should know” post about old fire-glazed dinnerware containing high amounts of Lead. We are lucky that none of our dishes are old enough, but we did spot the exact dishes the in-laws have on the “might be dangerous” list. We did some more research and honestly, we can’t tell whether it is actually potentially dangerous or not. One side says the obvious “Any lead is bad,” but there is lots of science saying “if properly made the lead is sealed and there isn’t risk of leaking”. We really don’t know.

OP told the in-laws about the “dangerous” dishes.

We put together a message with everything…but played up the risk a bit and conveniently left out that it actually likely isn’t a real risk. And now we have been told they are going through everything we sent them. Last we heard they are literally planning on throwing away almost all of their dinner plates and even the serving dishes. They will have to spend a lot of money to do that most likely…

It’s possible the dishes are dangerous to use, so more than petty revenge, this could just be considered playing it safe.

But seriously, lead poisoning is a real thing. I’d probably throw out my dishes too.

