Neighbors Wouldn’t Stop Complaining About Them Even Though They Were Courteous. So When They Found Out There Were Too Many People Living In The Neighbor’s Apartment They Got Them To Move.

Why do people start problems with their neighbors for no reason?

Are they bored? Malicious? Vindictive? Stupid?

Maybe it’s all of the above…

But one thing is for sure: it usually doesn’t end well for them!

Read on and see what happened this time around…

I forced my bad neighbors into an unwanted move. “I got my very first apartment at the ripe age of 26. I was fortunate enough to be able to afford one without roommates. I was a model tenant: paid my rent on time every month, polite to the office workers, never caused trouble. I lived on the top floor of a 3 story building. Well, 2 years after I moved in, I had new neighbors move into the apartment below me. I was working a swing shift so my hours were 3pm-11pm, and I often stayed up late to 3am to do minor chores: dishes, cooking, cleaning (but not vacuuming). I also had two cats at the time.

It didn’t go well…

My new neighbors immediately went on the warpath against me. I could not make any noise without them banging on my floor. I unloaded my dishwasher at 11 am on a Sunday and they flipped out. They complained to the office about my “herd of animals”. They sent police to my door at 9pm because I was watching tv (at a reasonable volume with the subtitles on.)

Good grief!

I literally could not make any sound without them complaining. It culminated in one of them pounding on my door for 10 minutes after I dared call the office to express my frustration. So I called the office back. Told them that I did not feel safe in my apartment due to my neighbors actions (legal grounds for me to break my lease). But then I dropped my bombshell.

They started it!

My neighbors had 4 people in a 1 bedroom apartment that had a 2 person max capacity. Apartment management told my neighbors they had to move into a more expensive 2 bedroom apartment or their lease would be terminated. They moved to the larger apartment on the other side of the complex. My new neighbors were great. 2 adult men who smoked weed on the balcony. Never even spoke to them. Loved ’em.”

And here’s what Reddit users had to say.

This reader chimed in.

Another individual shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user made a perfect comment.

Another person had a lot to say.

And this person shared a story.

See ya later!

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.