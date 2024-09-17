Vegetarian Roommates Won’t Stop Stealing His Food, So He Put Some Meat In Some If His Meals To Teach Them A Lesson

If you’re a vegetarian, this story might offend you…

If you’re NOT a vegetarian, you’ll probably think this story is hilarious!

What am I talking about?

Read on and find out!

I planted my stuffed cheese bread with meat so my vegetarian roommates stop eating my food without asking. “As the title says, my roommates are vegetarian, and they still always eat my food. Our lease is almost up and I’m moving out in a couple weeks anyway. A couple weeks ago, I got some cheese bread from a pizza place and only had a few pieces. I left the rest in the fridge so I could have it when I got home from work the next day.

Not cool!

Next day I get home, grab the box of cheese bread and open it, they left me ONE piece. Mind you, I ate only a few pieces the previous day so I had about more than half remaining. I asked if they ate it and they admitted to it because they were “wasted”. They always just eat my food if it can fit their vegetarian diet, and they never ask me. Just a few months ago, I bought 10 boxes of Mac & Cheese cause they were on sale 10 for $10. They ate 8 boxes and I only had 2. That was supposed to be a last resort option for me for when I didn’t have enough money or didn’t feel like making food. AND, they never once offered me any of my food when they made it.

Time to teach them a lesson…

So today, I just went and got some pizza, bread & wings. I already know they’re gonna eat the pizza and just take the meat off, however, I ended up getting stuffed cheese bread & I asked if they could put pepperoni inside of it. The restaurant agreed. So now, I’m just waiting until my roommates get home, eat my food without telling me just so I can enjoy the satisfaction of telling them that they ate meat. Don’t eat my food if you’re not gonna ask. **** around=find out.”

Check out how people reacted to this story.

This person chimed in.

Another reader weighed in.

This Reddit user shared their thoughts.

Another person spoke up.

And this Reddit user had a story to tell…

This isn’t going to end well…

If you liked that post, check out this post about a rude customer who got exactly what they wanted in their pizza.