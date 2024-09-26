‘This badge right here is age 16 to 18 years old, ok?’ – Walmart Employee Reveals What Different Colors On Employee Badges Means

Walmart is one of the biggest companies in the world, with millions of employees.

TikToker @candy.cream4 takes a moment to reveal some valuable information that can help you next time you are shopping at Walmart.

The video is quick and easy to understand. He starts off by saying, “This is a PSA on the color badges of Walmart.”

He goes on to point out a Walmart badge with a name on it and a yellow background, “So, this badge right here is age 16 to 18 years old, ok? That means a minor.”

Oh, so people with the yellow badges are kids, that is actually good information.

He goes on to show a badge with a blue stripe on it, saying, “This badge is over 18. Ok? Adult. So for all you people who want to be giving people with this badge…” he points at the yellow badge, “a hard time or flirting with them, just know that you are flirting with a minor.”

Whether flirting or complaining, knowing they are just kids is critical.

He finishes up the video asking people to share this with others, “Pass this along to whoever you want to, make this go viral.”

That’s a good idea as this is really valuable information.

You can see the full video here:

Let’s take a look at some of the comments and see what they have to say.

This person had no idea and she worked there in the past.

This person says that in her store, yellow means management.

This commenter says it doesn’t apply at her Walmart.

If this is true, it is something everyone should know before shopping at Walmart.

