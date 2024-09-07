This Bride Was Trying To Plan To Prevent Wedding Disruptions, So She Suggested The Groom’s Sibling Should Sit At The Back With Their Newborn. Now He’s Saying She’s Being Rude To Assume The Child Will Be A Problem.

Planning a wedding is stressful enough, but when you’re trying to keep the peace with a newborn in the mix, things get complicated.

When a bride-to-be suggested that her fiancé’s sibling, who will have a newborn, sit in the back during the ceremony to avoid disruptions, it didn’t go over as smoothly as she hoped.

Read on for the story.

AITA for suggesting my fiancé’s sibling with a newborn sit in the back during our wedding ceremony? My fiancé and I are planning our wedding, and we’re trying to sort out the guest list. My fiancé’s sibling is expecting a baby before our wedding and plans to bring the newborn. We want a child-free wedding ideally but have made exceptions for my finances siblings’/cousins’ kids aged 3-11, since they are family.

Wait. Isn’t that a child?

However I’m concerned about the potential for a newborn to cry during the ceremony, which is very important to us since babies just cry whenever.

I suggested that if my fiancé’s sibling wants to attend, they could sit in a back corner so they could leave quickly if needed, and it wouldn’t affect the ceremony or videographer. My fiancé thinks it’s rude to suggest this before the baby is even born and is upset about the idea. I’m stressed with planning and want to minimize disruptions.

Oh good grief.

To be clear I am NOT trying to exclude the newborn, I am just asking that my finances sibling be seated in a way that is not disruptive if the baby cries or they have to step out during the middle of the ceremony. AITA for wanting to manage this ahead of time?

Balancing a child-free wedding with family dynamics is no easy feat.

Is it a reasonable request or just wedding-day micromanaging?

Reddit says it’s actually not reasonable.

This person says a crying baby isn’t even that bad.

And this person thinks they have no idea what they’re talking about.

Turns out planning for peace might come at the cost of family harmony.

She should just go with the flow.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.