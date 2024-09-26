An Employee Uses False Resignations To Get More Money Out Of The Firm, But When She Uses The Strategy On A New Boss It Backfires Big Time

Being a good employee means also being a good teammate.

Read this Reddit post where a new boss encounters old manipulation.

He handled it in a way that no one will question going forward.

Check it out!

Manager calls employee’s bluffed resignation

I was working for a decent-sized family company that had internally promoted a manager from a different department to run a sizable branch for the company. He was warned about a particular employee who was known to cause trouble and was generally very contentious. I will call her Karen.

That name alone lets you know this one’s gonna be good…

Karen worked in inside sales and was a notorious gossip who loved to spread rumors regardless of their validity. She also made several younger male coworkers uncomfortable with her rather aggressive advances. This was mostly mitigated to how particular clothing fit a guy, but occasionally progressed to outright propositions for their mutual lunch breaks.

Wow, clearly, this person has gotten way too comfortable at her job.

At best, she was OK at her job, but generally made the workplace less than stellar. Karen also had a reputation for annually seeking raises from the prior manager by “resigning.” This was usually met with some form of concession just to placate her and keep her (and her customer base) on board. The new manager heard this story and the passing of the info about Karen just so happened to coincide with a drop in sales (to a small degree the companies and to a larger, her’s). So to Karen’s routine, she walked in to the new, inexperienced manager with the news that she simply wasn’t going to be able to work there anymore.

Oh man, is Karen going to get her way yet again??

Unphased, he immediately reacted with “sincere” regret that they wouldn’t get to work with each other professionally. Karen’s confident look immediately shifted to fear. She floundered out a sentence about how she wasn’t making what she needed to make to which the manager totally agreed with her and again reiterated his best wishes in her next opportunity. He then stood and said that he would need something formal written up for HR, but she could do it anytime that day. Wasting no time, he immediately sent a glowing note to the staff about losing a true asset to the department and invited everyone to a going away party in the kitchen that afternoon.

Uh, I guess Karen got what she…wanted?

At the party, Karen was a woman walking and interacting with guests at her own funeral. I imagine she was wondering how she would go home to her husband and explain that she had quit her job that morning.

Wow, maybe she’ll backtrack??

Fortunately for all, she was far too prideful to admit that it was all a tactic, and that was Karen’s last day with the company. Afterwards, the branch ran fairly smoothly. It turns out she was indeed mediocre, and her customers were more than happy to have a fresh rep on their accounts.

Sounds like everyone was better off!

A few years later, the manager was again promoted and the pseudo-fired move was renamed, “got left to go pursue other opportunities” As in: Karen got “left to go pursue other opportunities.”

This is a pretty hilarious turn of events.

Let’s see what Reddit has to say about this.

One Redditor gave some valuable advice on knowing your worth.

Another commenter mentioned they had seen this exact situation before.

Another reader said in their workplace, they call it a “promotion.”

And finally, a user stated resignations are never debated at their place of work.

This woman dug her own workplace grave.

She got exactly what she deserved.

Thought that was satisfying? Check out what this employee did when their manager refused to pay for their time while they were traveling for business.