Her Friend Kept Saying That She’s A Spoiled Brat, So She Blurted Out A Brutal Response To Make Her Stop

We all grow up with different home lives, but that can be hard to remember – or realize – when you’re still growing up.

Not all parents are created equal.

So when this girl asked her dad to bring her project to school, her friend kept going about how a spoiled brat she was.

Her friend wouldn’t stop making rude comments, so she blurted out an even harsher response.

Read the story below for the full details.

AITA for telling my friend that I’m not a spoiled brat she just has daddy issues? I just went back to school this week, and on the first day back, I forgot my project that I was supposed to hand in. I had it prepared and put it in the back seat of the car, but I completely forgot to take it with me when I got out. I suddenly remembered it at lunchtime, and asked my dad if he could drive back to school so I could get it and he agreed.

The drive from my house to school is around 15 minutes, and my dad’s job only has a 4-day work week, so he was completely free. One of my friends kept on going on and on about how I’m such a spoiled brat, saying that she could never dream about her dad dropping everything because of her mistake. Her dad walked out on her as a kid, and her stepdad is an awful person.

I asked her to just drop it, but she just doubled down. I eventually snapped and told her that I’m not a spoiled brat just because I don’t have daddy issues like her. She bursted out crying, saying I crossed the line, and she has been ignoring me since then. AITA?

Just because parents care for their children a lot doesn’t mean the kids are spoiled brats.

It’s sad but true that some people’s parents are the pits.

