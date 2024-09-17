Homeowner Put Up A Sign Near His Property That Says No Beach Access, But When People Completely Ignore It He Has To Find Another Way

Beaches are known to be public properties, unless it’s part of a private resort or was sold as part of a private residence.

So in theory, no one can just block off a coast from public visitors just because the entrance to it is next to a private house.

This guy wanted to try anyway, and when people ignored his posted sign, he definitely lost his cool.

Check out the full story below!

AITA for enforcing no public access to the beach on my property I just bought? I love Puget Sound. I spent more than 30 years saving and investing to buy a property on the beach. My property includes the beach, south of my house.

Despite the huge sign, people kept going to the beach through this man’s property.

The house is on a private road. In fact, when you enter the road, there is a very large sign that says “NO BEACH ACCESS.” Apparently, people go onto and down the road, and enter the beach next to my house. They have beach picnics, play with their dogs, loiter, and act as if it is a public beach.

He’s frustrated that people were even tearing down the signs.

My dream was to have a serene place to go to. I pay lots of taxes for the property in the sand. This is my property, according to the law. I heard that when signs were put up, people would tear them down.

Even the previous owners gave up on the same problem.

I heard that, 20 years ago, the owners tried to put signs and fences up, but these supposedly upstanding people tore the signs down. The owners gave up attempting to enforce because they didn’t live nearby.

Now, he wants to know is who is at the wrong in this situation.

Is a hypocritical jerk a worse jerk than a well-meaning person who acts like an jerk, but does not know better? For sure, but even the well-meaning ones are trespassing. I guess I should wait and see whether signs will educate the non-jerks from bad behavior, and then I will know the true jerks? At least I will narrow it down. Or Am I the jerk?

You can block off your property, but not the beach, sir.

It’s public property!

