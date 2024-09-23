This Woman Plans To Have Their Land Surveyed After Noticing Their Neighbor’s Property Encroaching On Theirs

Property talks are serious.

If your neighbor is clearly going beyond their property line and encroaching on yours, getting a land survey is definitely the first step to clear this up.

This woman is planning to do exactly this, but she’s wondering if she has to tell her neighbor who’s been intruding on their property.

Check out the full story below.

WIBTA if I didn’t tell my encroaching neighbor before I have a land survey done? My family has owned our property since 1969. It was originally 10 acres, but was split 5.5/4.5 in 1971, when the first house was built on the 5.5 side by my grandfather. The 4.5 acres went to my uncle, who then built his own house next door.

This woman decided to move back.

My uncle sold his place a few years later. Since then, every single neighbor that has owned that house has encroached on our land. My folks bought the 5.5 acres, and house from my grandpa in 1983, and I moved back in 2020 to care for my mom. It’d been just her for many years when I came back.

They had a survey done in 2007 to mark property lines.

Mom had had a survey done in 2007, and boundaries were marked. The neighbor was told at that time that he was already over the property line with his new retaining wall, but that he could leave it since it helps support the roadway. Neighbor seemed grateful.

The new neighbor clearly goes beyond the property line.

Fast forward to September 2021 (I’ve been back about a year at that point), and I begin to notice that the property line looks different. I’m pretty sure the neighbor has placed a shed over (straddling) the property line, and has cleared trees way in the back that were ours.

Now, she’s wondering if it’s okay to have another survey done without informing their neighbor.

I have another surveyor coming out to do another survey because the 2007 guy has retired and never filed the survey with the county. WIBTA if I didn’t tell the neighbor ahead of time and just let the proverbial chips fall where they may?

Let’s see what others have to say about this.

This user says he doesn’t need to notify anyone.

Here’s another good point from this user.

Meanwhile, here’s an excellent suggestion.

Yes, let the city notify them.

It’s your business, says this one.

They’re clearly playing the ‘give me an inch, I’ll take your whole yard’ game.

It’s not one you want to engage in.