Her Autistic Stepdaughter Was Problematic At Birthday Parties, So She Decided To Not Invite Her To Her Biological Daughter’s Birthday. Now Her Husband Is Mad At Her For Excluding His Daughter.

AITA for excluding my autistic stepdaughter from my daughter’s birthday party? My (30F) daughter’s (8F) birthday is next week and we’re planning on having a party for her and inviting around 20 other kids. I also have a stepdaughter (7F) from my marriage to my husband (38M), and she desperately wants to come.

However, the thing is, she has a history of not behaving at birthday parties. She acts younger than her age and doesn’t understand social cues. She’s been invited to three of her classmates birthday parties in the past.

At one of those parties, she blew out the candles, and at the other two parties, she started crying when she wasn’t able to blow out the candles. Eventually people stopped inviting her to their parties, and she claims it makes her feel left out.

I decided it would be best if my stepdaughter didn’t come. She would either blow out the candles or have a tantrum, and either way she would ruin the day for my daughter.

My husband is furious with me, saying I’m deliberately excluding her for being autistic. He says she already feels excluded from her classmates parties, but excluding her from her own stepsister’s party would be even more cruel.

I told him it was my daughter’s special day, and I had to prioritize her feelings first.

