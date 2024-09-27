Transmission Mechanic Warns Car Owners Against Getting A 100,000 Mile Service. – ‘You might also start a new problem.’

You’ve probably heard folks talk about getting 100,000-mile transmission services before, right?

Sure, we all have!

But, according to a mechanic named Chris, maybe that’s not such a good idea…

Chris said, “If you have a customer that comes in and says, ‘Hey I want a transmission service.’ And it’s out of the blue, they’re usually trying to fix something.”

Chris’ video then turned into a skit where he played two characters: a service technician and a service sales representative. In it, the tech told the rep he wasn’t going to perform the transmission service because the car has more than 100,000 miles on it…and that will only lead to a lot of problems.

The tech character said that the transmission will have a lot of issues if the service is performed because it’s never been serviced before.

He said, “Your customer’s gonna be upset. I’m telling you, my advice as a technician is to not touch this transmission.”

After his skit ended, Chris said, “Now, there’s two different things. You have a transmission flush and you have a transmission service.”

He explained that he thinks a transmission service is a better idea than a transmission flush because mechanics usually flush fluid from a car through an old filter and that might lead to problems.

He says folks have always debated which of these two procedures are better. Craig says he’s “always leaned towards service because we’re gonna drop the pan and actually replace that filter.” Flushes, on the other hand, have techs flush the fluid “through an old filter” which may or may not be “OK.”

Chris explained, “You really don’t want to service the fluid in most cases. Because you don’t know what you’re going to find. You might also start a new problem. You see, if a transmission is at 100,000 miles and has never been serviced, the damage is already done.”

Chris told viewers that clutch packs inside the transmission and plates called frictions and steels erode in cars that haven’t had good lubrication from fluid over the course of 100,000 miles.

He said, “And all the stuff that peels off in there, think about brake dust, only its clutch dust, in between those frictions and steels. That’s what’s helping to get it to grip and adhere while you try to drive down the roadway.”

Chris explained that if the transmission fluid is flushed and replaced, the car owner is “also taking that debris from that clutch material out of the system.”

He said this will actually hurt the transmission and added, “When they try to grip now, they’re gonna slip. You have brand new fluid in there. And you have a brand new filter. But you don’t have that debris in there anymore.”

Chris added, “And you’re gonna start to make that transmission show its age by doing that service. That’s why a lot of technicians, myself included, don’t really recommend doing a transmission service on a transmission that has not had it done in over 100,000 miles.”

He ended his video by saying that he thinks car owners should have a diagnostic test performed first if they’re having car problems instead of jumping into a transmission service.

