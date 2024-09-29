Walmart Customer Shares The Cheap $30 Oil Change Deal The Store Offers. – ‘Take 5 has been robbing me for years.’

As the old song goes…you gotta shop around!

That goes for most things in life, and that includes oil changes.

Heck, I saw a TikTok video recently and the guy who posted it said he was charged $150 for an oil change.

That’s nonsense!

But there’s hope out there, friends, and it comes to us from a TikTokker named KV. She posted a video and made viewers aware of a good deal for oil changes from Walmart.

The video shows her parked outside of a Walmart store’s auto center and her text overlay reads, “Why did no one tell me Walmart does $30 oil changes?”

The text overlay also reads, “Take 5 has been robbing me for years.”

Well, now you know, so there’s that!

Check out the video.

Sounds like a good deal!

