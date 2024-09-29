Walmart Customer Shares The Cheap $30 Oil Change Deal The Store Offers. – ‘Take 5 has been robbing me for years.’
by Matthew Gilligan
As the old song goes…you gotta shop around!
That goes for most things in life, and that includes oil changes.
Heck, I saw a TikTok video recently and the guy who posted it said he was charged $150 for an oil change.
That’s nonsense!
But there’s hope out there, friends, and it comes to us from a TikTokker named KV. She posted a video and made viewers aware of a good deal for oil changes from Walmart.
The video shows her parked outside of a Walmart store’s auto center and her text overlay reads, “Why did no one tell me Walmart does $30 oil changes?”
The text overlay also reads, “Take 5 has been robbing me for years.”
Well, now you know, so there’s that!
Check out the video.
@itskvkv
Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.
This viewer made a good point…
Another individual won’t go back there again…
And this TikTok user isn’t impressed with Walmart’s service.
Sounds like a good deal!
