‘What is this weird thing on my teeth?’ – Have You Ever Experienced This Strange “Smile” Glitch With The Latest iPhone Camera?

Modern smartphones take amazing pictures, with the latest iPhone offering some of the best.

TikToker @mstewfreeman, however, points out that there are still some bugs that need to be worked out, as she shows in this video.

She starts off saying, “Ok, so for my job, I work at a boutique and we take pictures all day long of the new things we get in.”

She then shows her phone and asks, “Tell me why, I’m just taking pictures on the Apple iPhone 15 camera, and I’m going through and I’m like, what is this weird thing on my teeth?”

In the video she flips through her camera roll to find an example of what she is talking about.

Once she has a nice selfie up she zooms in on her face and says, “ok, here we go. I noticed something on my teeth. What is that on my teeth?”

When she zooms in on her mouth, there is clearly something on top of her teeth that isn’t there in real life.

She clarifies, “We did not do no edits or anything.”

That is really weird, her teeth look like they have caps on them or something.

You can see for yourself in the full video.

Let’s look in the comments to see if anyone knows.

This first-person points out that the camera qualify seems to be going down in newer iPhones.

Here is someone who thinks they know what is causing this.

Here is someone else who experienced the same thing.

That is really weird, I’ve never had that happen.

