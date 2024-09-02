New Neighbor Messed With His Fence And Riled His Dog, So He Uncovered The Neighbor’s Criminal Record And Exposed It To All His Friends

How people interact with our pets can get personal, especially if it’s a neighbor intentionally provoking your dog.

Most people get pretty defensive when it comes to their best doggo friend, right?

This owner was no different, and wouldn’t stop until the offending neighbor backed off – permanently.

Don’t mess with my dog I like to think of myself as a pretty understanding person….unless you mess with my dog. I lived in the same house for 6 years, 5 of which were uneventful. New neighbor moved in behind me. One day, my roommate calls to tell me she pulled my dog in because the guy behind us was yelling at her, ripping fence panels off my fence, etc.

Whoa, that seems like abnormal pet behavior.

Apparently, my dog was barking at him like mad, but when called, she immediately ran into the house. When I got home, I inspected the fence. I could fit through the hole, and my dog was 50 Lbs. I walked over to their house to talk. When they didn’t answer, I left a note to call me. He called and proceeded to tell me how my dogs were tearing apart the fence and my girl was “aggressive.”

This behavior doesn’t typically happen out of nowhere.

Like bro was taunting her and opened a human-sized hole in the fence for her to jump through….and she didn’t go through, but she’s “aggressive.” This pretty quickly escalated to him saying he’d “beat its head in with a shovel.”

What?! This person seems suspicious…

I like to think I have decent Googling skills. So I got to work. Pulling up his felony records over the previous 5 years was pretty easy. At that time, finding public property records was a little more challenging. I got my evidence together. I also had a friend build me a new fence on that side with cameras. Then, I had a casual chat with the across the street neighbor who talks to everyone about the violent felon who had been allowed to move in. I found his landlord and called him to have a chat.

This Redditor sure knows how to investigate. Does the landlord know?

When he said his property management company was supposed to be doing background checks, I sent him the assault, illicit substances, and other charges with links. At that time, I also had some contacts in the prison and parole systems….so guess who found his parole officer for a chat about said violent felon harassing his neighbors and attempting animal abuse.

This person needs to think about pivoting into private investigating!

Finally, while all of this was in process, he had a party with friends in his yard. He thought it would be a good idea to start banging on my new fence to harass my dog again (then holding up his 7 year old against the fence, crying about how “aggressive” she was.)

It is not cool to bring a child into any of this.

I started screaming about him being a violent felon out on parole for the whole neighborhood to hear, until they all went inside. I got verification of the talks had with the landlord and parole officer along with the extra “precautions” neighbors took after seeing what he’d done on record. I’m sure you can imagine the impact on his whole family. You come after me, we can work it out. Come after my dog, and I’ll destroy your life.

Wow, this is about as bad as a neighbor can get.

What’s Reddit got to say on the sitch?

First, we’ve got to acknowledge the “epic revenge”!

Next up, the patience of this dog owner is called out.

And finally, the detective work truly astonished Redditors.

This neighbor has no respect for animals and shouldn’t be allowed around them.

Justice served.

