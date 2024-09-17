‘Why are y’all hiding how much meat I’m getting.’ – Subway Customer Is Suspicious Of The Chain After They Cover The Meat Section So You Can’t See It While You Order

Transparency is important to a lot of people, especially when it comes to food.

So when TikToker @aiyannace ordered a sandwich from Subway, she got pretty frustrated.

“I don’t like this new privacy,” she says while waving her hand in front of the metal-covered section where the meat is kept.

“I miss when I could choose my bread,” Aiyanna says. “And see how much meat is being put on my sandwich.”

She’s recording live, including her dialogue, while she makes her order at the Subway counter.

“Why are y’all hiding how much meat I’m getting? I don’t like that.”

“Can I please get lettuce, tomato and pickles and light mayo” she asks.

She doesn’t record the employee’s face, just his gloved hand as he makes the sandwich.

The cover over the vegetables and condiments is glass, so she can see them and how much is put on.

“I think that’s a good sandwich.” Then she thanks the employee.

“My (Subway) bag looks real nice and official,” she says while walking to the store exit.

“But since when did Subway become $15?”

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

I appreciated the explanation.

I didn’t know Subway coupons were so plentiful!

That would be annoying. Fortunately I almost always get a BLT from Subway.

A lot of people said this. It makes sense because seeing things helps you recall what you like and want.

I don’t think so, but don’t give them any ideas!

Now I want a sandwich.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.