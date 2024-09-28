She Hid Her Boyfriend’s Anime Body Pillow When Her Parents Visited, But When He What She Did He Threw A Tantrum

Many people have unique personal interests, and sometimes, part of pursuing this is collecting stuff related to that.

However, not everyone may understand or accept certain interests if they are not interested or comfortable with them.

This woman shares how her boyfriend loves anime and collects things with hot anime girls in them.

When she hid them temporarily as her parents were visiting, he got upset and thought she was ashamed of his interest.

Read the full story below and weigh in.

AITA for hiding my boyfriend’s anime body pillow while my parents were visiting? My boyfriend (32M) and I (27F) have been together for a year. He’s only met my parents once over the holidays last year because they live pretty far away. They’ve been visiting this past week, and since he and I just moved in together, they were excited to see our new place and get to know my BF a little more.

This woman’s boyfriend loves anime and video games.

We have an extra bedroom, and this has become my boyfriend’s gaming room for the most part. But we agreed that when guests come over, it would be a second bedroom. He really likes video games and anime in particular, so he has a lot of toys and artwork that he’s collected over the years from different games and such.

Her boyfriend left some stuff with a hot anime girl on them in the bedroom.

One thing he has is this anime body pillow that features a fetching anime girl on it. He also has a mousepad for his gaming computer that resembles a busty anime girl. Before my parents came over, I asked him to take down his toys and stuff so they could be comfortable. I was upset to see that he left the body pillow and the mousepad in place.

She wasn’t comfortable with these things, so she hid them temporarily.

I don’t really feel comfortable with either item, but he’s really into anime so I’ve always kind of left it alone. But I absolutely didn’t think it was appropriate to leave it in there when my parents would be staying over. I took the cover off the body pillow and put the pillow in the closet, and I put the mousepad in a drawer in our room.

Apparently, it was a big deal for him.

When my parents arrived and we showed them to their room, my BF noticed the missing pillow and mousepad. Later, when we were in bed, he brought it up to me and asked why I hid them. I told him I didn’t think my parents would feel comfortable with those things in the bedroom, and when they leave, we can put them back.

He expressed his negative feelings toward it.

My BF got really upset. He told me that he feels like I’m ashamed of his interest in anime. He said he’s spent his whole life feeling like people think he’s weird for being into anime, and he didn’t expect his own GF to be “just like everyone else.”

Now, he’s putting away his anime comic books.

The next day, I noticed him taking some of his manga books off our bookshelf and putting them into a box. I asked him why, and he said something like, “I’m putting them away, so you don’t have to look at them anymore.” I feel really bad. I feel like I hurt him, but I just really didn’t think my parents would feel comfortable sleeping in a room with those items.

And she doesn’t know how to explain to her parents what’s happening to him.

But now, he’s just acting so distant and cold, and he’s not really engaging with my parents at all. They keep asking me what’s wrong and I don’t know what to say. AITA?

Let’s check out what other have to say about this.

This user explains it really well.

People are calling out the immature boyfriend.

See? Here’s another one.

And here’s a straightforward suggestion.

Finally, this user proves a similar point.

It looks like you’re dating a child who’s having a tantrum.

She’s definitely not the first or the last, I’m afraid.

If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.