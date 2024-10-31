A Customer Was Mad That An Irrigation Tech Made A Huge Hole In Her Front Yard, So The Tech Left Even Though The Customer Had Forgotten Her Purse On His Roof

In order to fix an underground pipe, you would obviously need to dig a hole in the ground.

In today’s story, a customer clearly didn’t understand that, and ended up being left with a big hole in her yard.

That wasn’t the biggest mistake she made that day; she also forgot where she put her purse.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Yelled at for Doing the Job I was Hired to Do This happened about 20ish years ago, when I first started working as a lawn irrigation tech. I had been called to fix a leak in a customer’s front yard. I told her before I started that it would require considerable digging and damage to her grass.

The customer didn’t like that there was a hole in her yard.

She had left for a while to run errands. By the time she got back, I had excavated the broken pipe, leaving a 3 ft x 1 ft hole in her front lawn. I was in the process of repairing the pipe when she came over, screaming at me for tearing up her yard.

He left as the customer requested.

Now, I’m normally very good at de-escalating situations like this, but nothing I tried worked on this broadzilla from hell. After several attempts to explain the necessity of digging a hole to fix an underground pipe, she told me to just leave. So, I grabbed my tools, threw them in the back of my truck and got in.

The customer made a big mistake.

She stormed into the house and slammed the door behind her. As I started to back out, I noticed that in her haste to come chastise me for doing the job she hired me to do, she had put her purse and car keys on the hood of my truck. I gently backed out of the driveway and drove the two and a half blocks to the highway onramp.

He didn’t know if the customer ever got her purse back.

They finally blew off the hood somewhere about 5 miles down the road. I never heard from that customer again, but always wondered if she ever found her purse and keys.

I bet the customer’s day went from bad to worse after that.

She really should’ve let him finish the job.

I bet she was even more upset when she couldn’t find her purse or car keys.

Sadly, she probably didn’t realize how she lost them.

