A DoorDash Customer Talked About How Much Extra Money The Company Charges For Deliveries

I try to not order DoorDash very often because it’s so darn expensive!

Yes, I break down every once in a while and order a pizza if I’m too busy or too lazy, but those prices really just aren’t worth it.

And @jrosenix agrees with me!

She shared a video on TikTok and talked to folks about all the hidden costs of ordering DoorDash.

She said, “Are y’all aware that if you order through DoorDash, not only do they charge you extra service fees, delivery fees, and you have to tip, but they charge you more per item? Like, they upcharge every item on the menu.”

The woman showed viewers examples of DoorDash upcharges from Chick-fil-A and Burger King.

She added, “Why are they charging more per item when they already charge more for ******* delivery service, and we have to tip?

I don’t get it.

Needless to say, I just sent my husband to pick it up because I’m not doing that **** no more.”

Take a look at the video.

It adds up in a hurry!

Use it in emergencies only.

