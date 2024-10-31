Gymnastics Coach Had To Go To The Hospital, But After Her Boss Fired Her While She Was Still In The Emergency Room, She Devised Some Delicious Revenge

Most employers give their employees sick days to use for days when they’re sick or need to go to the doctor.

In today’s story, this young gymnastics coach didn’t even get one when she had to go to the emergency room.

Instead, she gets fired – but she also makes sure to get revenge.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

I got fired for being sick and in the hospital so I got back at my former boss I worked as a gymnastics coach. I just started working there for a month or two. And in a month I started getting really dizzy (regularly outside of work) and I would lose my balance.

She had to leave work early.

Best way to describe it as my brain lagging. I’d look one way, and it’d take forever for my eyes to adjust looking that way. And I left early 30 mins early once because I could not stand, and if I coached I didn’t want to pass out or miss spot them then something goes wrong.

She had to go to the hospital.

Then the next time this happened, I asked my boss to cover for me real quick to go to the bathroom. I went to the bathroom and threw up and left then went to the hospital. I never throw up, and the dizzy was bad.

She got fired.

While I was in the ER, my boss fired me. Didn’t say hope you feel better or anything. Just fired me.

A lot of customers left the gym after that.

So I told the people I know there and the people i’m close with who go there. I told them what happened, and they were appalled at why they fired me, so they left and quit going there or sending their child there. Quite a joy to watch her place fall apart. :,)

It doesn’t seem legal to fire someone because they needed to go to the hospital.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This reader doesn’t think what the boss did sounds legal either.

Another reader suggests contacting a lawyer.

This person called the boss “selfish.”

Another person thinks she needs to talk to a lawyer and a neurologist.

This reader thinks she should get an MRI.

A lawyer might help with even more revenge.

It sounds like she has a case.

