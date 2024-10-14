A Homeless Man Stole His Bike, But He Tracked Him Down And Took It Back By Force

I obviously feel sorry for homeless people, but there’s no excuse for stealing someone else’s personal property.

Some homeless man snapped my lock and stole my bike about a month ago. Got it back today. “Quick backstory; I ride my bike to the gym with my friend Patrick every day and lock it on the bike rack. I get out of the gym, look at the bike rack and only see one bike. I look to my friend Patrick and say “where’s your bike?” He turns and says “where’s YOUR bike?”

I soon realize the bike missing is mine. My bike cost me $250. For a 17 year old high school kid without a job that’s a fortune. I call the police. They can’t do much because my local L.A Fitness doesn’t have cameras. I filed a stolen item report. A few days later at 10:30 pm my sister calls me. She sees my bike at 7-11. I throw on clothes and start sprinting. It’s about a 5 minute drive with traffic. My adrenaline keeps me running. When I arrive I find out that my sister confronted him and he rode off. My sister told me it was a homeless man with a ponytail and a tattoo on his neck. The 7-11 owner said he’s local, comes everyday. I was hopeless after a month goes by. I looked at every bike I saw. Today my mom was driving me to the gym and I see 2 homeless men riding bikes in the middle of the road. When we pass them my vision was in slow motion. It was my bike.

The guy with the ponytail and tattoo was on a white bike. I tell my mom to pull up down the road. I get out of the car and slowly walk towards them. I scream in my deepest voice “excuse me, that’s my bike” I said it in a stern voice, I’m 6″4, 215lbs. They acted like they didn’t hear me and tried nonchalantly riding past me. They didn’t speed up. I closeline/tackled the man off my bike. Adrenaline pumping I said “I said that’s my bike” the man with the tattoo looked shocked, wasn’t expecting this to happen. We get in a heated argument, I hop on my bike and ride home. If they ever try to find me for revenge I’ll take care both of them.”

