October 7, 2024 at 2:48 pm

Boyfriend Came To The Rescue When He Worked On His Girlfriend’s Car And Discovered Her Coolant Situation. – ‘It was empty in 100 degree weather.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

I wish I was handy with cars, I really do…

The fact is I’m not at all, but I have picked up enough tips over the years to keep an eye on certain things AND to find a good mechanic and trust him or her with my car’s life.

The guy in this TikTok video seems like he knows his way around a car engine and his girlfriend better count her lucky stars for that fact!

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

The text overlay to the video reads, “my gfs car after giving her coolant (it was empty in 100 degree weather).”

Yikes!

Glad he caught that in time!

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

Audio in the video (presumably supposed to be in the car’s voice) says, “Thank you for saving me! I was so thirsty!”

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

Take a look at the video.

@mf_krul3

she said shes just a girl #girlfriend #woman #cars #fyp

♬ original sound – giggleshitter

And here’s how TikTokkers reacted.

This viewer offered some info.

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

Another person chimed in.

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

And this TikTokker didn’t hold back.

Source: TikTok/@mf_krul3

Good thing he checked under the hood!

You gotta keep up with that maintenance!

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2024 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter