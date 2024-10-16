A Man Flew A Drone Over This Girl’s Property, So She Ran Out To Hold Him Accountable For Invading Her Personal Space

Sometimes it’s okay to be possessive about your family and privacy, but crossing the line into paranoia is guaranteed to cause some problems.

AITA for chewing out a drone guy? Yesterday my husband and I were in our fenced backyard prepping to paint our house when a drone buzzed overhead.

HATE drones but sometimes they fly by, whatever. This one, however, stopped about 20 feet directly over our house and hovered for a minute or two before zipping off. I pointed it out and wondered who in our remote rural neighborhood had one and why would they be taking pix of us.

He thought it might be the underwriter for our new insurance company so we went out the gate to see. There was a dude parked on the street, clearly operating it. DH called out to the guy, asking if he was insurance. The guy just turned his back to us. So I hollered (still a distance away) asking who he was.

He finally answered that he was taking pix for a real estate listing. I informed him, not particularly kindly, that this was my house and it wasn’t being listed. He then pointed at our neighbors’ house. But that didn’t explain why he was hovering over our house, and when I said so he replied with “Incorrect!” and “Wrong!” I demanded to see the footage because I quite literally watched him fly it over our house but ofc he wouldn’t show it to us.

It ended with him saying he didn’t see what the problem was and us pointing out the people don’t like it when strange men fly drones over their fenced backyards, where they had a reasonable expectation of privacy. In the moment I was too heated too, well, think, and as we stomped back to our house, it became clear that he was over our house to get an aerial shot of the neighbor’s house. So why didn’t he just say that, instead of calling me a liar and saying he never flew the drone over our house?

That in itself is sketch to me. No threats were made, no cops were called, but we felt pretty justified in our mad offness, especially his lying and gaslighting me about it. Our neighbor otoh texted and said we were lunatics for confronting the guy and that it was no big deal.

I asked him how he’d feel if some strange man flew a drone over his house while his kids were outside. He refused to answer that and just kept implying we were out of line.

