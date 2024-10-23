Rude Driver Keyed His Car Because He Parked Too Close, So When He Saw the Car Later He Returned the Favor With a Nail Gun

Here’s a life lesson for you: if you mess with someone’s car, you can usually expect to get it back in return.

It’s how the world works!

And this story is a warning to all of you out there who might be thinking about acting out…

Check out what went down.

Don’t Mess With a Man’s Car: A story of belated parking lot revenge. “Years ago I lived in a coastal city and became friends with a guy who owned a boat. He kept his boat docked near a popular tourist area and the garage he used was often full due to the crowds. As a slip owner he had a pass that would give him priority at a private garage entrance so he could skip the lines and be more certain of getting a parking spot. This is not uncommon for private garages that offer monthly passes or passes to employees. Also due to the crowds, this garage had a computer that would count the number of cars going in and the cars going out, it would not let any vehicles into the garage if there were no spots available.

That’s annoying…

One day my friend used his pass to get into the garage, knowing it was nearly full. After doing a full lap of all levels he realized the only remaining spot was next to an older brown (metallic!) Corvette with vanity plates that had parked about a foot over the line. Well, sucks to be that guy, my friend pulled his little SUV in, blocking the driver’s door of the ‘Vette. After all, parking is scarce and this guy didn’t pay for two spots? Petty Revenge! Later that night, after a day on the water, he returned to find that the Corvette owner apparently didn’t like having his door blocked and retaliated by keying the side of my friend’s Cherokee. He filed a claim, lost his deductible and got the side of his Jeep repainted. About a year later he bought another boat and was working to restore the cabin. He drove into the garage as he always does and starts looking for a spot, when what does he see? The same brown Corvette with the same vanity plate. Well, the heavens were certainly thinking of justice today.

This was gonna be fun…

He got out of his Jeep and opened the tailgate to peruse the plethora of instruments that were at his disposal, after all, he had a boat load of tools to restore his old boat. Screwdriver? Not much you can do with that. Hammer? Too cliche. Belt sander? No power cable. Battery powered nail gun? Folks, we have a winner!

Time to get to work!

A few quick minutes later the fiberglass body of the Corvette was perforated by nails. Just putting nails through body panels is hardly fair to the nail gun, after all, nails are supposed to connect things together; they must fulfill their purpose, we wouldn’t want those nails to suffer an existential crisis, would we? So the doors, hood, boot lid, pop-up headlights, and even the fuel cap were all nailed shut. Do not mess with another man’s ride, revenge will be served and it may be very cold indeed.”

I bet he didn’t see that coming!

And honestly why would he.

