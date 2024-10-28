A Mean-Spirited Child Was Feeding Peanut Butter-Covered Stones To Geese, So This Man Chucked His Jar Into A River

Imagine taking a peaceful lunchtime stroll and stumbling upon a child feeding geese a bizarre combination of peanut butter and rocks.

That’s exactly what happened when this man witnessed a 5-year-old kid preparing some stone-based snacks for the local geese, while his mom giggled approvingly from the sidelines.

Naturally, he did what any sane person would do—tossed the peanut butter jar into the river.

AITAH for throwing a child’s jar of peanut butter into the river? Okay…let me explain. I work in a building near a river trail. During a short lunchtime walk, I noticed a mother and her 5ish year old boy near the river by some Canadian geese. Upon closer inspection, the child was dipping small stones into the peanut butter and feeding peanut butter stones to the geese. I was shocked.

I turned to look at the mother, expecting her to take some corrective action. Instead, to my dismay, the mother was amused — giggling at the child as he fed peanut butter stones to the geese. I strode over to the kid, took the jar and chucked it into the river. The mother looked at me stunned. I probably had the same look on my face because I was stunned for a different reason. The child started to bawl. Instead of speaking, I just turned around and went back into my building.

Please understand that I am not a Canadian goose lover — I actually find them to be mean and they literally poop anywhere and often. But I basically felt like I was watching a toddler version of Jeffrey Dahmer. Afterwards I questioned myself as to whether I overreacted and owe the mother an apology. Thoughts?

And Reddit? Yeah, they think this guy is the man. NTA.

This person says it was for the best.

This person is grateful.

This person has their theories on the parenting.

