A Medicine Is Reversing Alzheimer’s Symptoms In Mice

Alzheimer’s Disease has been a scourge upon our elderly population for a long time, and it’s definitely one of the end-stages of life that no one looks forward to – or emerges from unscathed.

That’s probably a big reason why there’s so much research into how to cure or treat it – and now, that research is paying off.

Researchers have been testing a drug that is shown to reverse symptoms like memory loss in mice.

They issued a press release on the study, which has been published and is undergoing peer review, and explained how this drug works differently than what’s on the market currently.

Researchers have known for awhile that a buildup of harmful amyloid plaques in the brain seems to be what pushes the progression of Alzheimer’s forward.

So, getting rid of the plaque is where research has focused over the past several years.

However, more recent studies have shown that monoclonal antibodies that remove these plaques don’t restore cognitive function and memories.

“They leave behind a brain that is maybe plaqueless, but all the pathological alterations in the circuits and the mechanisms in the neurons are not corrected.”

Another harbinger of early- to mid-onset Alzheimer’s is a slowing of gamma oscillations, which send electrical signals that stimulate recall functions.

This new molecule, DDL-920, addresses this issue successfully in mice, putting a halt to the oscillations.

After just two weeks, the Alzheimer’s mice were able to recall escape routes through a maze as well as mice without Alzheimer’s. There were also no noticeable side effects from the medicine.

They still need to determine whether DDL-920 is safe and effective for humans, but if it is, the implications could be huge and far-reaching.

It could be applied to other disorders like autism, depression, and schizophrenia, all of which are characterized by disruptions in gamma oscillation.

“We are very enthusiastic about that, because of the novelty and the mechanism of action that has not been tackled in the past.”

One more step forward in the treatment of this disease is a good one.

I honestly think we’re getting closer every day.

