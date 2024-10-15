Neighbor Had Their Car Towed And The Towing Company Didn’t Do Their Due Diligence. So He Made Them Both Pay Big Time.

Another day, another towing revenge story from Reddit.

The revenge everyone wants- towing. “So there are two prongs to this revenge so bare with me. I had just moved into a new apartment complex. According to the lease, reserved parking was available, and all such spots were clearly marked “reserved.” Fine. I work nights, I got home at 5:30 AM, pull into a spot definitely without any “reserved” markings. I wake up at 2 pm, my dad wants to meet me for lunch. cool. Except my car is gone…

I go to the leasing office… Yup it was towed. Turns out, it was a numbered spot, but the reserved sign was missing. The towing company argued that “all numbered spots are reserved, the tow is legal.” I showed them the lease agreement, where it specifically said that all such spots would be marked “reserved” (it was even in quotes) Well, I need my car. Lunch is shot, my dad is the one who drove me to the impound. I pay, but immediately go home and charge back. I submit photos of the spot, the lease agreement everything. Bank sides with me. I get my money back. Not done with the towing company, I also called the city, found the department that handles parking enforcement. I submitted the same photos to them, along with my explanation. They ALSO agree with me, and levy a fine against the tow company. I get a small portion of that (would also have gotten my money back here if I hadn’t already.)

I’m not done yet though. Remember I mentioned I work nights? Well I work as a mobile security guard. In addition to escorting jewelry moves, responding to alarms, and escorting ATM technicians to “high risk” sites, we are supposed to check various businesses that pay for nightly checks. Most want door or vagrant checks, but some want parking enforcement checks. Well, not gonna put my work at risk, so instead of something petty, instead I, as the supervisor, realize something. I have a monthly chance to report to each site my “security suggestions”.

That month, every site where we do parking checks that had this company as their towers… I put in the suggestion of another company, telling them response times were better and they dealt more fairly. About half of them took my suggestion in the next three months (why not, towing companies don’t charge to patrol lots, they make money off the tows, so its cost free). All told I cost the towing company 4 apartment complexes, 3 paid lots, and 2 business complexes worth of lots. But there was another person I needed my revenge against now too: the resident who had me towed. See my towing receipt had “resident request” listed. I followed up on those details. Seems they work nights too. Came home at 9:30 (when the lot was virtually empty). I was in their spot. Now if it was a repeated problem or if their was no other spots fine… but calling for a tow when literally the spot right next to it was open was a jerk move when it was the first time.

So I watched the car for a month or so. Learned when it was gone and when it was there. Seems it stayed in the spot two days straight wed and Thursday…. guessing days off. Well it was tag renewal time for me. the move messed up the process and the year sticker got mailed to the wrong address. I went in to the DMV and explained, got new sticker…s. They accidentally gave me a month sticker as well. I put the year sticker on my car and waited till Wednesday.

Wednesday, I put the month sticker over theirs. Now their plates said they expired in April instead of October. Then I pointed out to the towing company’s patrol guy the plate was expired. They did as the contract says, put a 24 hour warning sticker on it.

Well, now it was a **** shoot… would they run errands before the 24 hours was up? turns out no… the next day, the tow guy towed the vehicle, while I sat nearby and watched, laughing to myself. No idea how that one resolved itself, what with the sticker I put on it not being valid, and the car was not expired… but the tow company had no way to know that. Not even sure what the law says about that one. I just know the hassle and inconvenience they had caused me had been repaid in full… and the tow company had been repaid plus some.”

