A New Boss Treated Them Like Garbage, So They Responded By Quitting And Ruining His Planned Vacation

It’s such an uncomfortable situation when a new boss shows up on the scene and makes everyone’s lives a living hell at work.

And I’m sure you’ve been there before because most of us have…

Check out how this worker handled a new boss who stepped way out of bounds.

No vacation for you! “I worked as an assistant manager at a corporate gas station and they would use me as acting manger for other stores if theirs was sick or on vacation.

Sounded like things were going well.

My manager was leaving, and I was used to cover the store when she left, knowing I was most likely finally getting promoted to manager at my own store and so happy. I had worked so hard to move up in the 4 years I was there and I knew how to do EVERYTHING and had great walk-the-store ratings. After two weeks of hearing nothing, they throw this guy in my store and make him manager. He knows nothing and we find out – he’s boinking one of the HR ladies at corporate and needed a job. Working with him is misery, he makes me do everything he doesn’t want (but needs to learn) how to do and is a complete jerk about it. A few months go by of this and we get our quarterly rating – and it’s 20 points below my stores usual average.

Hmmm…

He blamed it 100% on me and told me that if it continues he’s going to fire me – which I laughed at. Corporate hires and fires managers, even assistants and I told him he has no authority to do so and take it up with them because my store never scored so low until he showed up. He decided he didn’t like my truthful outburst and told me he needed to leave early and get ready for his weekend in Cape Cod, and that I needed to do the huge order for the store before I left today (it was a Friday) in a vain attempt to punish me.

Sure, boss…

I smiled and told him sure. I did the order. I did it completely and perfectly. Then I went into the office, typed up a resignation letter and left it on the desk. When he stopped in Saturday morning expecting an already made deposit to take to the bank and saw my letter instead – he called me and ask if I really wasn’t coming in this weekend, if I was serious about quitting and not giving 2 weeks. I laughed and hung up. He had to cancel his weekend trip and instead spend it working and putting away the order he made me do Friday.”

Let’s see what folks had to say on Reddit.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another Reddit user chimed in.

This person was impressed.

Another Reddit user spoke up.

And this reader had a lot to say.

Well, that’s a shame…

But there are a lot of fish in the corporate sea.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a guy who was forced to sleep on the couch at his wife’s family’s house, so he went to a hotel instead.