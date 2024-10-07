A USB Charger Almost Caused A Fire In Her House And She’s Warning Others. – ‘This just literally melted through.’

You probably haven’t given this any thought before, but you’ll probably never look at USB chargers the same way ever again after watching this TikTok video.

It comes to us from a woman named Jules and she had a close call after something unexpected and dangerous happened in her house.

Jules said she smelled something burning in her house and couldn’t figure out where it was coming from.

She explained, “So I was sitting in my house getting ready to leave, and I could smell something burning. Something was definitely hot, like electronics or something, and I’m looking around and I’m freaking out because I can smell something, I can see smoke, but I don’t know what it is.”

Jules continued, “I finally figured it out. My son had unplugged his tablet and left this sitting on this blanket. This is just a blanket, it’s not like a heated blanket, and this melted through his blanket.”

She showed viewers a USB-C charger and said, “Thank God I didn’t leave my house because my house probably could have caught on fire. I don’t know why this happened, but this just literally melted through and I don’t know what happened. I don’t know why. So everyone, be careful with your chargers.”

Check out the video.

