After Selling A Home Based On False Advertising, A Real Estate Agent Got Unusual Cards In The Mail

Oh I played the long game 7 years ago I was lucky enough to be able to buy my own place, I had saved for 10 years, worked hard, and I was so happy to be able to have a place to call my own. Now, being a single person on the mortgage meant I had to make compromises, one such compromise was buying a property on a shared block (a lot cheaper). Where I’m from this usually means it’s on a “strata” title. For some that’s a bonus as it means there’s a communal fund for repairs, typically insurance is cheaper as it’s collective, and other things like maintenance being taken care of. Strata titles also come with a lot of by-laws and restrictions on what you can and can’t do. I’m a pretty private and introverted person so having to deal with people and have limits on how I live was a no-no.

I took my time, found the perfect property. Shared block but freehold title. Only thing that was I needed to pay public liability insurance for the shared walkway on the property (split equally between owners). The real estate agent is local to my area, there’s also about 3-degrees of separation between us, he has friends who are friends with my friends type of thing, didn’t know him, but knew of him, so that sorta felt good too. About 5 months after I move in I get a knock on the door from the owner (landlord) of the property next to me to discuss insurance. Not a problem, I ask for a copy of the policy so I have a record. It gets sent through and low and behold it’s for strata insurance.

I was incredibly confused and after much back and forth the property isn’t a free hold title but a strata title. I called my lawyer who conveyed the title etc. He was dumbfounded but over it all did the right thing and made things as right as they could. I arranged for a meeting with the real estate agent. I brought emails and printouts of the ads they had all saying it was free hold, emails between the real estate agent and my lawyer discussing it’s freehold status. Despite it being in absolute black and white he refused to accept any fault or offer anything to make things right. I don’t begrudge that, he’s looking out for himself, I get that. However I wouldn’t forget it.

I did enter into mediation with the real estate agent and all I asked for was, when the time came for me to sell, they’d do it or cover the costs. I thought this was reasonable, but they flat out refused offered me 1k to go away, which I refused. I had the option to pursue them legally (and was advised by the mediator to do so) but ultimately I decided against it for a few reasons, the main one being my health at the time. So I planned and plotted, and I schemed and connived as to how to get back at this son-of-a-b****. And I settled on this.

I found his personal facebook page which wasn’t set to private, saw some photos of a “Boys on Tour” trip he went on a few weeks prior (so about 5-6 months after I bought the property). I also found his address through a business registration search. On the anniversary of the sale, for 6 years straight, I sent them flowers with a note :- “Dear Real Estate Agent

Remembering you, on this, our special day.

She has your eyes.

Love Elle”

They varied ever so slightly over the years but always had “on this our special day” and some weird inference to a love child and a desire to reconnect. I also from time to time arranged for postcards and letters to be sent from another country, the one he was “On Tour” in, always signed “Love Elle”. I learned about 3 weeks ago that this guy had recently divorced, lost his home and is not longer working as a real estate agent. His wife had found out he cheated on her.

It turns out that the real estate agent really had cheated on his wife.

The story I was told (through said friends of friends) went along the lines of “He would get weird gifts and flowers every year, same day, every year. She (his wife) finally put two and two together and realised what the date was and he admitted to cheating on her”. Now, I didn’t mean for this, but it turns out a year before I bought my house he had gone on holiday, came back with an STD, gave it to his wife but somehow convinced her that it wasn’t him. As such “our special day” turned out to be right around the time he’d have been balls deep, sans condom, in someone who wasn’t his wife, only one year earlier. He’s apparently lost his house, half his retirement savings and also his business. I do feel a little bit guilty about all of it sometimes, but then I’m reminded that he’s a scumbag and that Karma, like me, is a patient, spiteful and vengeful b****.

