Amazon Delivered His TV To The Neighbor’s House, But The Neighbor Refuses To Give It Back

When you order something online, you can only hope that it will be delivered to the correct address.

In today’s story, Amazon accidentally delivers a TV to a neighbor’s house, and that’s when the drama starts.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

Neighbor says I was trying to cheat him out of my TV. I am having a house built, but bought a TV during amazon’s Prime days. I had it sent to my grandparents house to be stored until the house is done. The package never arrived and after a couple days, the picture from the delivery was on the FedEx site. I sent it to my grandfather who recognizes it as his neighbor. He calls the neighbor who claims that he ordered the same exact TV and didn’t realize he opened mine. I did not ask him to contact the neighbor. The neighbor says his is coming in the following week and will give me his, as it’s the same exact TV.

OP calls Amazon.

A few hours later he says “I called Amazon who said for me to keep this TV and for you to call them so they can replace it.” I tell him that my refund/replacement has already been denied multiple times and that I was told to contact local authorities/law enforcement, but I would call again. The next morning I call Amazon who tells me that my claim was denied again and that I should still try to get my TV back, since I know where it is.

The neighbor won’t give the TV back.

I call the neighbor who is now saying he has to send my TV back when he gets his in. I tell him not to, that I want my TV even if it’s open. He’s an old dude, so I was using “yes sir” and “no sir.” I was trying to be polite, as he has my expansive TV. He hangs up and sends me a long text about how he has my TV and won’t be giving it back. And I just say “to verify, you’re refusing to give me my TV?” He calls me back and says to stop “harassing him.”

The cops come out.

So I drive over to my grandfather’s house (he is out of town) and call the cops. After some back and forth phone calls with the cops calling me and the neighbor, they come out. 4 cops showed up because the dude said I am “committing fraud” and “cheating him out of a TV.” After I showed the cops the texts where he says he has my TV, pictures of the box he sent me with my name on it, and where my refund was denied, they went to talk to him. He changed his story for the 5th time to say I already got a refund and that I am trying to fraud Amazon.

The grandfather is on the neighbor’s side.

End of the day, I got my TV back and the neighbor calls my grandfather. Grandfather calls me saying that I “discredited him” (he meant defamation). He says that I called the cops on his neighbor and cheated him out of a TV. The neighbor is claiming he won’t get his package now because he was supposed to keep mine. This old dude was so entitled he thought he had a right to my TV. I don’t think he even ordered one in the first place now.

I don’t think the neighbor ever ordered a TV either. That would be too much of a conicidence.

