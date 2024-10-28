‘If I take it I’ll get flagged.’ – An Amazon Delivery Driver Is Stuck At A Never Ending Red Light That Won’t Turn Green, But Can’t Run It Because They’ll Know

When you are driving and you get stuck at a red light that is taking so long that it might actually be broken, it is not uncommon to just run the light if there aren’t any cars coming.

TikToker @mama_breee wanted to do that, but she is a delivery driver for Amazon, and if they run a red light, they will get flagged, so she made this fun video in frustration.

She starts the video saying, “Yo, this light does not want to turn ******* green.”

She shows one car running the red light next to her, and then pans to her face, saying, “I can’t take it. If I take it I’ll get flagged.”

How frustrating! And to make it worse, you know she is timed on her deliveries.

She then shouts at the light, “GOOOOOO, I’ve been sitting here for four or five minutes.”

She just wants to make her deliveries, come on light!

She then looks right in the camera to wrap it up and says, “It prolly wasn’t no four or five minutes, but IT FELT LIKE FOUR OR FIVE MINUTES!”

Those long red lights are the worst! I really feel for this young lady!

If you want to see her frustration, watch the full video below:

Take a look at some of the great comments.

This person suggested just leaving the van.

Here is someone who tells her to just go!

Another Amazon driver had to call their dispatch.

This would be so frustrating!

