Angry Stranger Demands She Leash Her Dog, But They Soon Discover It’s Actually A Wild Coyote And Run Away

There’s nothing quite like being yelled at for something you didn’t even do.

So, what would you do if a stranger angrily demanded you leash a dog that wasn’t even yours?

Would you ignore him and move on? Or would you try to explain the situation?

In the following story, a woman gets mistaken for a dog owner during her evening walk, but things take an unexpected twist. Here’s how it all went down.

Man Angrily Insists I Put A Leash On A Dog That’s Not My Dog A couple of nights ago, I was doing my usual evening walk about the Caltech campus with my earbuds in, listening to an Audible book. A man stopped right in front of me and yelled, “Take your earbuds out!” I took one out. In an aggressive, angry tone, he said, “You can’t have your dog off leash here. Put a leash on your dog!” I said very calmly, “I don’t have a dog.”

Already knowing what he meant, she set the record straight.

The man gave this guffaw of disbelief and gestured at something behind me. He said, “Do you have a leash with you? I don’t see a leash. You can’t walk a dog here off-leash.” By this time, I had a good idea of what was going on. I walk at Caltech all the time, and I see certain animals pretty often. I turned to look, and yes, it was just what I thought.

Once he learned the truth, he got out of there quickly.

I said, “That’s not a dog. That’s a coyote. It’s a wild animal.” For a long second, the man stared at me. Then he stared at the coyote. Then he made a kind of “Huh” noise. He turned around and started half-walking, half-running away. From both me and the coyote. I almost called after him, “Never run from a wild predator.” But I didn’t.

