AT&T Customer Wasn’t Happy That They Sent Two People To Her House To Install Their Internet Service

Do you think that bigwigs at huge corporations sit around all day and think up ways to make the lives of their customers more difficult?

Well, it sure seems that way sometimes…and this story represents what I’m yammering on about.

A woman named Audra posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about what happened when AT&T workers went to her house to install internet service.

Audra said, “Guess what fun thing I got to find out today?” and told viewers that AT&T sent not one, but two workers to her house when they came to set up her internet service.

She said that one worker set up the internet service and the other worker was a salesperson who tried to get her to add more services from AT&T.

Yuck…

Check out the video.

And this is how people reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual spoke up.

Is this really necessary?

If you liked that story, check out this one about a Costco customer who got their cart stolen… so she hatched a plan to get it back!