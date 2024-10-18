Best Buy Employee Talked About A Sketchy Customer Who Paid For Thousands Of Dollars Worth Of Items With Different Credit Cards

Things get wild when you work in retail!

A Best Buy worker named Dallas posted a video on TikTok and talked about an experience he had with a customer that raised a lot of eyebrows in the store.

Dallas told viewers, “My manager called the police on this customer tonight, who came into the building 23 minutes before close and filled his shopping cart up with a couple thousand dollars worth of smart home items and health and wearable tech.”

He continued, “He had four electric toothbrushes, one of the new Phillips cameras, three Blink cameras, two Amazon Echoes, two Google Nest video doorbells, and a bunch of other items. He had so much stuff in his cart that it was falling off the top.”

Dallas’ manager asked the man if he needed help with anything. When he said no, the manager called the police because he thought the customer might try to walk out without paying for his items.

The customer paid for the items with different credit cards and told a Best Buy worker, “I’m gonna use a few different cards, but I don’t know their limits.”

Dallas said, “And so my co-worker’s like, ‘okay, just go ahead and try whichever payment you want to.’ And so he tries the first card, and it declines flat out.”

Dallas said the man’s other credit cards worked and he used several of them to pay for $3,700 worth of merchandise.

He said the man left and the cops who had been called also took off.

Dallas added, “But something just didn’t, like, sit right with me about that. He paid for it, but how do you not know the limit of your credit card?”

