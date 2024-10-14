Bullies At School Made His Mother Cry, So He And His FBI-Agent Dad Scared Them Straight

Mess with my mom, you mess with me.

That’s been my philosophy since I was a kid and I still subscribe to that belief today!

The guy who wrote this feels the same way and he told Reddit users about how he got revenge on some kids who took things too far.

Read on and see what happened!

Punk kids make my mom cry her first year teaching, land them in cuffs. “My mom’s first year teaching included this class of seniors.

Horrible kids!

They were a bunch punks who made her cry with some not so nice pranks like putting deer urine in her air conditioner and crazy gluing the lock in her classroom door. These are two of the big things I remember that really upset her. My revenge consisted of selling them a fake answer key, which made them fail their test. They of course were upset, so they started blocking their cell phone numbers before calling me during lunch & leaving threatening voicemails.

They took things too far.

Unfortunately for them, my dad is an agent with the FBI in our small home town. After letting him know what was happening with the voicemails, he got pretty concerned. He doesn’t play around with that kind of stuff, so he immediately got a warrant court order that day from a judge issued to the cell phone carriers involved to obtain the account information. After contacting the account holders (parents) and figuring out what was going on, he had them meet him at the school while the officer assigned to our campus pulled those seniors out of class in cuffs. He was initially pretty concerned which is what prompted him to get the warrant court order issued, but he didn’t want to screw over these kids by pressing charges.

He was teaching them a lesson.

Instead he just put the fear of God into them & explained how serious the situation could have been. Nobody messed with my mom or I after that.”

Those kids were shaking in their boots.

But maybe the guy did go too far.

