Employee Spent His Lunch Break Shopping, But Another Customer Was Scared When He Started To Move

I remember working at a company where I was required to take a lunch break that was a certain length of time.

Since I worked near a shopping center, I would sometimes choose to spend that time shopping instead of eating.

In today’s story, one man does something similar, but another customer is extremely startled by his presence.

Let’s see what happens.

Not even mistaken for a human. So, this happened about 4 years ago. I worked in Data Support (as fun as it sounds) for a company that was situated in the business district of my city. In that job it was extremely important to leave the building on your lunch, not doing so meant others assumed you were having a working lunch.

Here’s how he spent his lunch break.

On lunch, I would go into the shopping areas of the city and just look around, grab something to eat and ensure I was back in work at exactly the time I needed to be and no earlier. This day I decided to go into Primark, which is a clothing store in the UK. I was casually browsing the shirts and completely in a world of my own. I must have been looking around the same area for a few minutes when I felt a presence to the right of me. Now, this isn’t unusual, busy store, middle of lunch time and a fairly tight space between the clothes rails.

Another customer was startled.

I get fed up of looking at the shirts, and turn to walk away, only to hear: “OH FREAKING CHRIST!” I turn to see the man that was stood close to me with a look of sheer terror in his eyes, staring at me for a moment in disbelief. This confused me, a lot.

The guy explained what happened.

I was about to ask if everything was okay and this guys terror turns to a relieved laugh. Covering his face and turning quite red at the scene he’d just made in a busy store, he said: “I thought you were a mannequin.”

That’s hilarious and pretty flattering actually, to be in good enough shape to look like a mannequin!

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story.

Yes, he has a fallback career.

This person shares a similar story.

This person’s story made me laugh!

Another person mistakes mannequins for people.

I’d be startled too!

What a weird experience to have.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.