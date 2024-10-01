‘Verizon LIED to me and admitted to it.’ – Cell Phone Customer Switched Her Family Over To Verizon Phones And Then Got A Huge, Unexpected Bill

It’s always a smack in the face when you think you did something good for your family and it backfires.

That’s what happened to a woman who shared her story on TikTok.

The text overlay on her video reads, “Verizon LIED to me and admitted to it.”

She started her video by saying, “Hi, Verizon. Thanks for screwing me over.”

She explained that she’d been with AT&T for 15 years and switched to Verizon because the company offered better coverage where she lives.

She said, “Y’all had a great deal. Trade in our two iPhones, which were in great condition, and only the last recent model.”

The folks at Verizon said the trade-in value of her two iPhones would be $900 for each phone and she would get a promotional deal.

She said, “Lovely. We made the move, the entire plan of five numbers.”

But then came the bad news. She told viewers, “Nine months later, my bill shows a charge of over $550 on top of the service.”

She said she got in touch with Verizon’s customer service department and said the employee, “tells me the charges [were] because y’all assessed the value and decided the phones weren’t worth $900. So you charge us the difference.”

She continued, “You’re telling me I should expect Verizon to lie to me about being charged an arbitrary amount on a phone that you had for nine months?”

The answer she received: “Yes.”

She added, “I was with AT&T for 15 years, probably would have been with you longer or until I died. But now you ****** me off.”

Here’s the video.

@thecliffnotesgal Left @AT&T went to @Verizon trusting them, their call center rep admitted verizon lies ♬ original sound – TheCliffnotesGal

