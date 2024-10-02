Company’s Strict No-Phone Policy Leads To $100k Loss When Contractor Follows The Rules To The Letter

Sometimes, company policies can create more problems than they solve.

So, what would you do if a rule prevented you from doing your job effectively?

In today’s story, one contractor finds himself in this exact situation.

Here’s what he did.

Company doesn’t allow me to have my phone, so i cost them 100k+ I have worked in warehouses for years; a few years back, I was a contractor. Companies would hire us and bring in 20+ people for a few weeks when they desperately needed help. I was a shift lead, usually the highest person on site, and I needed to talk to my boss regularly throughout the day on a company phone. One warehouse had a policy where only managers could have their phone on the floor, and technically i wasnt a manager. Everyone under me was instructed to leave them in their car or a locker. However, I needed mine. One day, I was talking on the phone to my boss, and one of the managers for the company we were working for interrupted me and demanded I hand him my phone, which I refused. He then threatened to kick me out, so I rounded up all my workers and said we were taking a break.

The company’s plan backfired.

We all went outside, and I told my boss what had happened. He comes to the site instantly and starts talking to their boss and tells him I need my phone on the floor, but since I don’t have a manager in my title, they refuse. So my boss decided I couldn’t do my job, so nobody under me could do theirs either. At the end of the day, the other company is mad we didn’t get any work done and decides to cancel our contract, which costs them hundreds of thousands of dollars because it’s written in the contract that they would have to pay to send us home before the original end date. We all still got paid and got 2 weeks off before having to go somewhere else.

Yikes! That was an expensive decision.

Let’s see how the readers over at Reddit relate with this story.

Wow! Well played.

This family man will not be separated from his phone.

Great question – they probably don’t.

Here’s someone who’s not impressed with Walmart managers.

Talk about sticking to the rules!

It sounds like this company learned a pricey lesson about flexibility.

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.