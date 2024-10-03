Costco Customer Warned Against Buying Phones And Getting Them Shipped To Your House. – ‘You’ve still got to pay all the tax and everything.’

This sure went off the rails!

A woman took to TikTok to vent about what happened when she bought phones at Costco and switched her family’s plans to AT&T.

Her name is Brooks and she told viewers, “If you shop at Costco, be careful.”

She said she bought the phones at Costco and the phones were shipped to her house.

Brooks told viewers, “The phones were shipped, and they were stolen within 15 minutes of being left on my front porch. I thought it was a fluke. I thought, ‘Oh, I got robbed. That’s terrible.’”

She said that she installed a Ring camera on her front door and reported the phones stolen, so new phones were shipped to her house…and they were again stolen from her front porch.

Brooks said she got in touch with local police and was told that Costco AT&T phone thefts have been on the rise where she lives in southwest Florida.

She told viewers, “So if you’re thinking about getting AT&T service with your Costco membership at Costco and having phones delivered to your house, don’t bother, because you’ve still got to pay all the tax and everything. And so I’m about like $600 deep in taxes and shipping and all this, and I have no phones.”

Take a look at her video.

Brooks posted a follow-up video and said that she was told by a police officer that authorities think there might be some kind of a conspiracy going on because the same crime keeps occurring.

This is how TikTokkers responded.

One viewer didn’t hold back.

Another individual chimed in.

And this person shared their thoughts.

That sounds like a mess!

Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.