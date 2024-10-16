Couple Decides To Have A Simple Gender Reveal With Just The Two Of Them, But The Mom’s Parents Were So Upset They Sent Her A Long Nasty Text

There was a time when people simply told others what the gender of their baby would be.

Nowadays, people throw all kinds of gender reveal parties.

In this story, parents were left out of a gender reveal party and were extremely upset about it, but both of their daughters think their behavior was uncalled for.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for supporting my sister after she decided not to invite our parents to her private gender reveal announcement? My (18 year old female) sister (33 years old) is currently 3 months into her pregnancy. She was very secretive about the entire thing and didn’t tell anybody in her life about it until a few weeks ago. Last week, my sister got the results for her baby’s gender in the mail.

And it’s her right to be a private person.

She told my mother about receiving the results and how she hadn’t opened it yet and my mother began to flood her with questions about if she was going to do a gender reveal party, if she could help out with the gender reveal party, how she should come to our house to talk about the baby, etc. My sister brushed a lot of it off by saying she simply didn’t know what she wanted to do yet.

Well, this week, my sister added everyone in our immediate family to a WhatsApp group chat. She said nothing, just sent a video of her and her fiancé popping small party poppers as a gender reveal celebration. There was no crowd— no friends, no family— just them and a cameraman to document the entire thing. They had decided on doing a private gender reveal just for the two of them.

This sounds lovely. But it didn’t go well with their parents.

My mom was absolutely livid upon seeing the video. She instantly stormed downstairs to talk (see: yell) to my father about how my sister was a snake who didn’t see the value in family, how she couldn’t believe that her own daughter would betray her like this, how she was a horrible role model to her younger siblings, etc. My dad echoed her sentiments. They are furious that my sister decided that she wanted a private moment to celebrate HER pregnancy that didn’t involve anybody else except HERSELF. They called her selfish for it.

What a horrible response to her kindness in sending the gender reveal video.

They said she was going down the wrong path with this pregnancy all because she didn’t want the moment to be about anybody other than herself. They sent her a very long, nasty message about how they felt about her gender reveal celebration not involving them. Now, this is where I may be the in the wrong, but I truly do not see the issue with any of my sister’s actions. She has had a pretty tough relationship with my parents in recent years due to them wanting to exert a lot of control over her when she was well into her twenties, and her relationship with our mother is EXTRA strained because she feels our mother is a very self-centered, egotistical, manipulative woman that can’t handle criticism well.

A gender reveal shouldn’t even be considered this big of a deal.

I can completely understand why my sister feels the way she does and why she wanted a private gender reveal party. I sympathize with her wanting to keep it between her and her fiancé, and I let her know that. I’m super lost on how to feel about everything. I don’t want my sister to feel like everyone in our family is against her because of how harsh my family is being, but at the same time, I’m still young and don’t know everything. I don’t know if my parents are justified in feeling the way they do, but I don’t think it’s wrong for my sister to want to go about her pregnancy privately. AITA?

We can only hope the parents apologize soon.

The parent’s response was a huge mistake.

Everyone can see why the sister made the choice she did.

