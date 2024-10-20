Dad Burns His Kids’ Shoes to Teach Them a Lesson, So They Make Sure He Loses His Shoes Too

Some parents can get a bit controlling when it comes to their kids sharing things like clothes and shoes.

How would you feel if your dad threw a fit over you and your sister trading shoes, only to take things to the extreme by burning them?

Would you avoid crossing him again?

Or would you take out your frustration on his shoes?

This dad’s weird control issues lead to a hilarious act of revenge.

Here’s what happened.

No shoes for me? No shoes for you either. My father had some weird control issues regarding my sister and me sharing clothes. At the beginning of the school year, we each had new tennis shoes. My grandma purchased my sister’s, and I bought my own. One day, we realized that we liked each other’s better than the ones we had and decided to trade.

The dad was not happy when he found out.

When my dad found out, he had a fit and demanded we wear the shoes we were given. So my sister and I would trade shoes before he came home, and he would not know about it. Except one day, he was home before we were and decided he was going to do something about it. The answer was to put the shoes on the barbecue and cook them, and we had to call our grandma and tell her about it. She was so mad he would do something so stupid.

After he got himself new shoes, she hatched a plan.

The next week, he had the nerve to tell us that he had got new shoes for himself. Now I wasn’t going to let him have new shoes after he roasted a pair of ours so I had a plan to fix his little red wagon. All of our shoes were kept in the mud room. The next morning, I had to take out the trash, so I took one shoe and threw it away. A few days later, when he went to wear his new shoes, he could only find one. He looked for that missing shoe for two weeks before he finally gave up and threw the remaining shoe away. He only wore the pair once. My sister and I laugh about it to this day.

That’s a great example of petty revenge – from start to finish.

Let’s see what Reddit readers had to say about this situation.

This would’ve been even more priceless!

It probably wouldn’t have worked for long.

Too funny!

That’s just wrong!

The dad had this coming.

Never heard of a parent so petty over his kids wearing each other’s shoes – at least they weren’t strangers.

If you liked that post, check out this story about a customer who insists that their credit card works, and finds out that isn’t the case.