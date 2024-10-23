Dad Let Their 3-Year-Old Daughter Stay Up Late To Play, Even Though Mom Said It Was A Bad Idea. Now He’s Getting Upset When She Left Him To Deal With The Daughter’s Tantrums.

Young kids typically do well when they follow a set routine, and that is especially true for kids who are neurodivergent.

What would you do if your spouse decided to let your three-year-old stay up late to play, and then she started throwing a tantrum because she was extra tired?

That is what happened to this mom, who left her husband to deal with the delayed bedtime mess.

Read the details to see if she was wrong for turning her back.

AITA for making my husband get our 3 year old to sleep because he was the one that promised she can stay up late My husband and I have 2 and 3 year old daughters. Our 3 year old is suspected to have autism and we’re waiting on an evaluation, but we’re all pretty sure she has it. Our 3 year old also has pink eye.

Bedtimes are set for a reason. They are good for the kids.

Last night at dinner, my husband promised the 3 year old that she can stay up late since she’s not going to preschool today. I asked how late and he said 9. Bedtime is at 7:30.

She was very clear.

I told him I wasn’t going to deal with that mess and if he wants to let her stay up that late he can be the one to get her to sleep. I got the little one in bed and watched my husband play with her while I cleaned up.

No surprise there.

Tantrums started at 8 and she was miserable when he got her in the bath at 8:45.

She was melting down in the bath, then in bed, and he eventually gave her the pacifier (we’ve been trying to wean her off) and brought her to our bed at 9:45.

He did it to himself.

She finally fell asleep at 10 and my husband told me he’s upset with me for leaving him to do everything by himself even when I knew they were having a hard time. I told him I wasn’t the one that promised the autistic 3 year old that she can break from the routine and go to sleep an hour and a half past her bedtime but he still thinks I should’ve helped. AITA?

He should have known what he was getting into and he is an adult and can deal with the consequences.

Take a look at what the people in the comments have to say.

She couldn’t have been more clear.

It really was a bad idea from the start.

This person makes a good point about dealing with the morning too.

Here is someone who says that routine is essential.

This person thinks mom made it very clear that he would be dealing with the consequences on his own.

Dad just learned that actions have consequences.

The hard way.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.