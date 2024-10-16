Daughter Needed A Replacement Car, So She Sold Her Mo’s Old One. But When Her Mom Didn’t Give Her A Share Of The Money, Her Dad Helped Her Out Instead.

Don’t you just hate it when parents are being greedy and are not willing to provide for the needs of their children?

Thanks, Mom. My mother is a jerk. She defines the term gold-digger. She got child support from my dad for four kids for a grand total of fourteen years and half his 401K.

I was the youngest kid, and got to experience the end of her first and second marriage, and all of it’s wonders. The second husband made 100K a year, while she did temp jobs throughout their ten-year marriage. She spent every dime of the child support from my dad on herself and “bills” that she had to take care of.

She expected my older brother and sister to pay her back for college tuition, even though my stepdad paid for them both and all her personal bills. I turn 16, and I get my license. I am allowed to use one of her three cars, since she can’t afford to get one for me.

A year goes by, and the car’s transmission (Acura) goes out. So, she promises me that she’ll give me half of whatever I can sell the car for in order to buy myself one, thinking I’ll barely make $1500. I end up selling the car for $3500, and so I expect her to pay at least $1500. Doesn’t happen.

My dad hates her just as much as I do, so he tells me that I can decide how I want things to plan out. We tell her that there’s a car for $1200 being sold where he lives, and that if she pays for it, he’ll pay for maintenance. She can’t bare to part with that much, and says she’ll do $1000. So we agree and she gives my dad the money, and we part ways.

My dad turns around and hands me the cash, saying he already paid for the car which he got for $800, and I can keep the money and the car. It was well spent on school, since she refuses to help pay for college, even though I have a job, pay my own bills, and live on my own with serious health problems. Even though it was only $1000, it was the best money I’ve ever spent.

